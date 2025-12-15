DRONES ARE THE FUTURE OF WARFARE:
And here we see here the need for the return of WW2 style submarine nets that the US Army Coast Artillery Branch once operated. https://t.co/gCXKHHsrmw
— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) December 15, 2025
