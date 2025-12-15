YEP:
Multiculturalism is so great France had to cancel their New Years Eve celebration.
— C3 (@C_3C_3) December 14, 2025
UPDATE:
I don’t believe you. https://t.co/aY4eYQ3Fpj
— Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 15, 2025
YEP:
Multiculturalism is so great France had to cancel their New Years Eve celebration.
— C3 (@C_3C_3) December 14, 2025
UPDATE:
I don’t believe you. https://t.co/aY4eYQ3Fpj
— Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 15, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.