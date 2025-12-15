THEY CAN ONLY COME IF THEY FIFO: Yearning to Breathe Free?

FIFO – Fit In (or) F–k Off. And trust me on this, as someone who acculturated, this prohibits vast mass immigration (it sort of worked in the past. Sort of. But it takes a minimum of 3 generations), it prohibits salad bowl multiculturalist nonsense, and it disqualifies 90% of what we’ve been getting. Note even the left uses “migrant” not “immigrant.” Because they know these are people who move around and have no national loyalties. At least not to us. And that’s just not acceptable.