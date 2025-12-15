REFORMING YOURSELF IS FINE. REFORMING OTHERS ALWAYS RUNS INTO TROUBLE: The Second Great Awakening, Temperance, and The Reforming Urge.
Or as a friend reminds me (not about alcohol) “you can’t recover for someone else.”
REFORMING YOURSELF IS FINE. REFORMING OTHERS ALWAYS RUNS INTO TROUBLE: The Second Great Awakening, Temperance, and The Reforming Urge.
Or as a friend reminds me (not about alcohol) “you can’t recover for someone else.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.