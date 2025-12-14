MAKE CHILE GREAT AGAIN! Kast Wins: Migration and Crime Fears Prod Chile to the Right in Presidential Vote. “Regionally, Kast’s triumph represents the latest rebuke of the left in Latin America after Javier Milei’s party won midterm elections in Argentina and Rodrigo Paz ended 20 years of socialist rule in Bolivia. It also gives US President Donald Trump another ally in a region that has increasingly tilted toward China in recent decades.”