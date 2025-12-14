BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU ASK AND HOW: There are gotcha questions, silly questions, rhetorical questions and pointed questions. That’s just for starters. Michael Foster, an Ohio pastor handed a Sunday bullhorn by Rod Martin, uses that momentous question posed by Satan to Eve to launch an incisive analysis of the modern weaponization of the question.
