DECLINE IS A CHOICE: The Blue Zones Are 38% Ruined: but next week it’ll be 39%. “There’s a lot ruin in a blue zone. People in neighborhoods work at the preservation of order while they vote for disorder. Ordinary lives keep the squalor sort of more or less at bay, even when government stops bothering. Blue Model governance is a metastasizing disaster, caring for nothing and going broke while doing it. If you gave Gavin Newsom a dozen bright red roses, I suspect the bouquet would die in his hands before he could put it down. The man is the angel of death. But California isn’t dying; California is sort of okay, because many people sort of still try. The implication is that the decaying places could be turned around pretty easily, even after years of appalling government failure.”

Well, we saw that in NYC under Giuliani.