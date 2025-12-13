STARVE ALL YOU WANT, KIDS; Hunger-striking UC Berkeley lecturer suspended for anti-Israel politicking in class: Leftist students conduct own hunger strike in solidarity: ‘Bring your keffiyeh, flag, signs & friends!’
Or swastikas. Same difference.
STARVE ALL YOU WANT, KIDS; Hunger-striking UC Berkeley lecturer suspended for anti-Israel politicking in class: Leftist students conduct own hunger strike in solidarity: ‘Bring your keffiyeh, flag, signs & friends!’
Or swastikas. Same difference.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.