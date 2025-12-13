A FACE IN THE CROWD:

.@AndrewStilesUSA writes: The New York Times published a profile of Jennifer Welch, the “radical wine mom” podcaster who has become—for reasons that defy conventional explanation—one of the most influential figures in the Democratic Party. Basically she thinks Democrats are a… pic.twitter.com/HxnxuDIyPz — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 12, 2025

I’m so old, I can remember when Al Sharpton was the person who approved all Democratic Party presidential candidates:

An amazing thing has happened in New York, and in Democratic politics: Al Sharpton has become King. He is Mr. Big, The Man to See, the straw that stirs the drink. Nothing has made that clearer than the prelude to the New York primary, and the budding New York Senate race. They come in a steady parade to him, even if they show flutters of reluctance: Bill Bradley, Al Gore, Hillary Clinton. Everyone refers to this as “kissing his ring”; at times, Democrats seem willing to kiss even more. Not long ago, he was a demagogue, a race-baiter, a menace — and acknowledged as such, by all but a fringe. Day and night, he worked to make an always difficult city — New York — even more difficult, more tense. Now, however, he practically rules. He is a kind of Establishment. His record — as galling as any in our politics — is overlooked, excused, or shrugged off. It is to him that every (Democratic) knee must bow.

I’m also old enough to remember right around this time a year ago, when Democrats wondered why men abandoned them in droves, and sought to create a Joe Rogan-style podcast of their own: Wait, You’re Telling Me This Person Is Shifting the Overton Window?