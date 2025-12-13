IT’S LIKE EVERY INSTITUTION TAKEN OVER BY LEFTISTS: John Stossel: Wikipevil? “An editor of my page even posts pictures of Lenin and Che on his website profile!”
Yes, Wikipedia is run not only by leftists, but by moronic ones.
