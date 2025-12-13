THE LEFT WOULD DO THIS HERE IF IT COULD:
South Africa now has more anti-White laws than Apartheid had anti-Black laws.
This is deeply wrong: the goal should be no race-based laws! https://t.co/l4CxdM1wnO
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2025
