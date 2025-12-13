THIS IS JUST A DELIBERATE LIE TO TRY TO KEEP THE EPSTEIN DISTRACTION GOING: Unredacted Trump photos from Epstein files dump reveal glamorous group of adult models: ‘He was very gentlemanly.’

Unredacted photos of President Trump from the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s estate — which oddly blurred the faces of women he posed with — reveal he was standing with “adult women models,” according to exclusive images obtained by The Post. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a trove of images from Epstein’s estate Friday, including two shots of the president with women whose faces were blacked out — fueling speculation they could be the disgraced financier’s victims. But a pair of pictures obtained exclusively by The Post show Trump standing next to beautiful grown women. . . . The outlet reported the women were models representing the Hawaiian Tropic, the American suntan lotion brand, at an event at Trump’s Florida home.

So they weren’t underage women on Epstein’s Island. They were grown Hawaiian Tropic models at Mar-a-Lago. And the Democrats knew that, and covered their faces to make it seem like they were minors.

From this we know two things: (1) Democrats are garbage people (to be fair, we knew that already); and (2) They’re really worried about what’s coming out in the Epstein documents about to be released, so they launched this rather pathetic spoiling attack.