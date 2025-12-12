RAVING AND DROOLING: Sharon Osbourne nearly mailed Roger Waters a box of poo for his attack on Ozzy after his death.

In the new interview with Piers Morgan, she explained that she ultimately decided not to send a similar parcel to Waters.

“Even that is a waste, to send shit to him. It’s a waste because he’s really insignificant,” she explained. “But I just thought, anybody that passes has a family… you don’t do that.”

Later in the interview, Sharon went on to say that she thought Waters’ comments on the podcast were actually aimed at her, instead of Ozzy, and alleged that they could have stemmed from anti-Semitism. Waters has previously strongly denied any accusations of being anti-Semitic, and has not yet commented publicly on the comments made by Sharon in the new interview.