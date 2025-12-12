RAVING AND DROOLING: Sharon Osbourne nearly mailed Roger Waters a box of poo for his attack on Ozzy after his death.
In the new interview with Piers Morgan, she explained that she ultimately decided not to send a similar parcel to Waters.
“Even that is a waste, to send shit to him. It’s a waste because he’s really insignificant,” she explained. “But I just thought, anybody that passes has a family… you don’t do that.”
Later in the interview, Sharon went on to say that she thought Waters’ comments on the podcast were actually aimed at her, instead of Ozzy, and alleged that they could have stemmed from anti-Semitism. Waters has previously strongly denied any accusations of being anti-Semitic, and has not yet commented publicly on the comments made by Sharon in the new interview.
And yet oddly, these reports just keep happening: Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters accused of antisemitic behavior including swastika confetti, ‘Jew food’ remarks: report.
“Dirty kyke”
“Jew food”
“Fucking Jew”
Is Roger Waters antisemitic?
Watch The Dark Side of Roger Waters now and decide for yourself.
Then add your voice at https://t.co/7F6c6M3nk1. pic.twitter.com/eh9n15DLsn
— Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) September 27, 2023