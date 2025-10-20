US AND THEM: David Gilmour says there is “no possible way” he would work with Roger Waters again.

The two creative forces behind the legendary rock band [Pink Floyd] have been publicly feuding for much of the time since Waters’ departure in 1985, with the dispute becoming political in recent years. Last year, Gilmour stated that he would rather “steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin and Maduro” than reunite with Waters.

It appears that he has not softened his stance over the past 12 months. In a new interview with The Telegraph, he was asked what it would take for him to join forces with Waters again. “Nothing,” he replied. “There is no possible way that I would do that.”

Going into further detail in the 2024 interview, Gilmour explained: “Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK. On the other hand, I’d love to be back on stage with [Pink Floyd keyboardist] Rick Wright, who was one of the gentlest and most musically gifted people I’ve ever known.”

Gilmour’s wife Olly Samson has also been vocally outspoken against Waters’ politics, accusing him in 2023 of being “anti-Semitic to [his] rotten core” and “a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac”. Gilmour re-shared Samson’s post, adding that “every word [is] demonstrably true”.

Flashback: Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters accused of antisemitic behavior including swastika confetti, ‘Jew food’ remarks: report.

Pink Floyd co-founder and former frontman Roger Waters has been accused of sending an antisemitic email to his staffers proposing to write “Dirty k–e” on the inflatable pig habitually floated above his gigs. London-based organization Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has released disturbing emails and interviews in a documentary titled “The Dark Side of Roger Waters,” which uncovers a series of allegations of antisemitic behavior against the rocker. In one email, the “Comfortably Numb” musician, 80, allegedly suggested “bombing” audiences with confetti in the shape of swastikas, Stars of David, and dollar signs. “Hey Guys, Who’s going to make pig? Would it work to go out on the stuka truss? I imagine it black with crossed hammers logo as 1980, but covered with symbols from Good by blue sky,’crosses, stars of david( that’s king david not david gilmour) crescent and star, dollar signs, shell oil shell, etc and epithets,’my pig right or wrong’ ‘f–k you’ ‘no,f–k you’ ‘dirty k–e’ ‘follow the money’ ‘Scum?’ etc. Roger,” one alleged email, dated March 25, 2010, read.

Odd how these reports just keep happening: