21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Viagra goes pink (finally!): First-of-its-kind cream promises to jump-start arousal in women.

The topical treatment — which contains sildenafil, the same active ingredient in Viagra — is filling a long-overlooked need.

Studies show that women experience sexual dysfunction as much as men, and it can be treated with similar drug mechanisms, said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, president and CEO of Daré Bioscience.

“We have this scientific evidence that sildenafil as an active ingredient can work if only it were designed and formulated specifically with women in mind,” Johnson told The Post, “and that’s really then where we came into the equation.”