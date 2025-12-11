HAHA. ALSO, OUCH.
Oh look they have shiplap and Hobby Lobby in Qatar now https://t.co/myca2aq6ip
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 11, 2025
"Our client wanted a fully equipped private podcast studio within a $100,000 budget. Luckily we were able to contract with a local Doha agency for 50 slave laborers from India and Bangladesh."
Needs a little wall hanging that says "Live, Laugh, Death To America"
