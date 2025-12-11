I AM CONTINUOUSLY BEWILDERED BY WHAT PEOPLE THINK IS AI: This will be the new -ist and -phobe by freaks who just want to hate. We see it with artists on x already being falsely accused. The accusers do not care about the damage they will cause.

Look, there are indeed AI tells — not that I care, if the thing is readable. Only mostly it isn’t — but it certainly isn’t stuff like m dashes which are used by every fiction writer, and twice as hard by those with ADD. Again, ultimately the only question should be “do you like it?” Not “how was it made.” On the other hand, deciding — mostly wrongly — that things are AI and hating them for it is very on point for people who only love books if they’re written by people on the approved list, or there’s a male name on the cover, or the cover is purple, or whatever. So, there’s that.