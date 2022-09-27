September 27, 2022
CNN SLAMMED INTO A BRICK WALL NAMED JOE ROGAN AND PROMPTLY IMPLODED:
You certainly can’t say the whole thing wasn’t a mess of CNN’s own making. Not only did the network carry the “official” narrative for the Democratic Party over the last couple of years, they also made the mistake of targeting Joe Rogan directly, when the announced that he had used the drug ivermectin to treat Covid late last year.
CNN went on what I can only describe as a blatantly false misinformation campaign, inaccurately accusing Rogan of taking the veterinary form of ivermectin, used to de-worm horses, while plastering their network with both banners and lobotomized talking heads who were happy to prattle on about the network’s take on the situation.
The campaign was especially egregious because CNN was essentially alleging that Rogan was so stupid and such a conspiracy theorist that he would purposely take horse de-wormer instead of just falling in line, adhering to “the science” and sticking to Pfizer-endorsed Covid treatments only.
This hairbrained campaign by CNN was met by a casual threat when Rogan joked about potentially suing the network because of their claims.
Rogan then promptly put the screws to CNN’s on-network doctor, Sanjay Gupta.
“It’s a lie. It’s a lie on a news network. And it’s a lie that’s a willing…that they’re conscious of. It’s not a mistake. They’re unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine,” Rogan said to Gupta.
“Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that’s been given out to billions and billions of people? Why would they lie and say that’s horse de-wormer?”
“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta was forced to uncomfortably admit.
“They shouldn’t have done that,” Gupta says again.
“It’s defamatory!” Rogan replies. “Six days after infection I was back at the gym.”
The Mortal Kombat-style “FINISH HIM” moment came when Rogan asked:
“You’re working for a news organization. If they’re lying about a comedian taking horse medication, what are they telling us about Russia? What are they telling us about Syria?
The aftermath of the situation resulted in tremendous embarrassment for the news network, whose viewership at the time paled in comparison to that of Rogan’s.
It was a true comeuppance for CNN and it was long overdue.
The following day though, having failed to learn their lesson, CNN was right back at it, including Gupta: CNN’s Effort to Clean up the Gupta Train Wreck Interview Proves Joe Rogan’s Point.
“Listen, I think it’s also very important, I know it’s in large part a tongue-in-cheek interview because it’s Joe Rogan and there’s lots — you’re jockeying back and forth. But he did say something about Ivermectin that I think wasn’t actually correct about CNN and lying. Okay? Ivermectin is a drug that is commonly used as a horse de-wormer. So, it is not a lie to say that the drug is used as a horse de-wormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for COVID. Correct?” Lemon asked.
“That’s right. That’s correct,” Gupta replied. “It is not approved for COVID. And you’re right, I mean, the FDA even put out a statement, saying, you know, basically reminding people — it was a strange sort of message from the FDA, but that said, ‘You’re not a horse, you’re not a cow, stop taking this stuff,’ is essentially what they said, referring to Ivermectin.”
“When Joe got sick, he took Ivermectin. He also took monoclonal antibodies, which is an infusion of these antibodies. So, he took both those things. It’s very likely it was the monoclonal antibodies that made him feel better so quickly,” Gupta added.
Yes, it’s true that ivermectin has not been approved by the FDA for COVID, but it’s been approved for other uses. It’s common for doctors to prescribe medicines for off-label use, which is how some doctors are prescribing it for COVID.
Lemon also painted a very different picture of the interview than what actually happened, telling Gupta “you held your own, though. It was very good” — when the interview was demonstrably awful for Gupta’s reputation and CNN.
But that’s the problem with CNN in a nutshell, and it’s the point that Rogan was making. They don’t care about the truth; it’s all about narrative. Rogan had previously speculated on whether he would have to sue to get them to be honest. I wonder what he’s going to think about this spin, especially after he so eviscerated Gupta. They may have just invited that action.
