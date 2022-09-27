September 27, 2022

CNN SLAMMED INTO A BRICK WALL NAMED JOE ROGAN AND PROMPTLY IMPLODED:

You certainly can’t say the whole thing wasn’t a mess of CNN’s own making. Not only did the network carry the “official” narrative for the Democratic Party over the last couple of years, they also made the mistake of targeting Joe Rogan directly, when the announced that he had used the drug ivermectin to treat Covid late last year.

CNN went on what I can only describe as a blatantly false misinformation campaign, inaccurately accusing Rogan of taking the veterinary form of ivermectin, used to de-worm horses, while plastering their network with both banners and lobotomized talking heads who were happy to prattle on about the network’s take on the situation.

The campaign was especially egregious because CNN was essentially alleging that Rogan was so stupid and such a conspiracy theorist that he would purposely take horse de-wormer instead of just falling in line, adhering to “the science” and sticking to Pfizer-endorsed Covid treatments only.

This hairbrained campaign by CNN was met by a casual threat when Rogan joked about potentially suing the network because of their claims.

Rogan then promptly put the screws to CNN’s on-network doctor, Sanjay Gupta.

“It’s a lie. It’s a lie on a news network. And it’s a lie that’s a willing…that they’re conscious of. It’s not a mistake. They’re unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine,” Rogan said to Gupta.

“Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that’s been given out to billions and billions of people? Why would they lie and say that’s horse de-wormer?”

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta was forced to uncomfortably admit.

“They shouldn’t have done that,” Gupta says again.

“It’s defamatory!” Rogan replies. “Six days after infection I was back at the gym.”

The Mortal Kombat-style “FINISH HIM” moment came when Rogan asked:

“You’re working for a news organization. If they’re lying about a comedian taking horse medication, what are they telling us about Russia? What are they telling us about Syria?

The aftermath of the situation resulted in tremendous embarrassment for the news network, whose viewership at the time paled in comparison to that of Rogan’s.

It was a true comeuppance for CNN and it was long overdue.