NEW U.S. NUKES ARE COMING: Now, hot off the presses comes news the Department of Energy will kickstart funding for construction of 10 new nuclear power plants, according to Secretary of Energy Chris Wright in an exclusive interview with the Washington Free Beacon.

Wright told WFB’s Thomas Catenacci that “we want things built by and risk capital coming from the private marketplace, and most everything we’re doing is dominantly going to be funded by private capitalBut the government smothered the nuclear industry for 40-plus years. We’ve got to get it back up on its feet again.”

To do so, Wright said the Department of Energy would back well-funded equity investments with low-interest government loans:

“We are going to use our loan program office at the Department of Energy for credit-worthy hyperscalers that are putting equity capital in front of us. We’re going to back that up with low-interest loans. We’ll supply it to maybe the first 10 reactors that get built. That’ll incentivize people to move fast.”

(VIP Digital-Age FYI: “Hot off the presses” refers to the days long, long ago of what is now known, if it is known at all, as “Old-School Journalism” when a reporter would get a VIP news story before his competitors and his editors rushed it into print. Ok, by “print,” I mean in the old days before the Internet, people actually paid for what were called “newspapers” that were printed on giant rolling ink applicators known as “presses.” Since it was an important story, the presses would be run at high speed, meaning they heated up more quickly. Thus, a big story was called “hot off the presses.”)