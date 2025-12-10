SBA BUCKS TO ‘MOM-AND-POP’ STORES LIKE WALMART: The Senate’s Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee will get an earful today about waste, fraud and mismanagement at the Small Business Administration (SBA), including hundreds of millions meant for Main Street shops going instead to Fortune 500 Giants like Walmart.
