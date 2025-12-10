SHOWING PROPER RESPECT (CONT’D):
The leftist mind in a nutshell. A white immigrant billionaire who makes rocket ships and electric cars is a “parasite” but an unemployed black Somali immigrant who scams the welfare system is an integral contributor to American culture who we must welcome and praise at all times. https://t.co/XRtnOLOKyR
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 10, 2025
We could use a lot more "parasites" like @ElonMusk, and a lot fewer Botox Beaujolais bimbos like this gargoyle. https://t.co/kqB7BcDd7o
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 9, 2025