PINCHES BRIDGE OF NOSE BETWEEN THUMB AND FOREFINGER. INCLINES HEAD: In what universe did these idiots think doing this was all right? What was it even supposed to symbolize? “Fraud, yay?” Guys I think at this point the lefty crazies aren’t even thinking. They’re just going on limbic activity. Faced with any stimulus, they choose the response that their deranged idea of the world tells them will upset the right. And never seem to realize what they’re doing is utterly stupid: Vermont School District Faces Backlash After Raising Somali Flag.