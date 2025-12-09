HARD TIMES FOR THE NARRATIVE:

Down again, going down every day:

This is the point I have been making and many are glossing over.

The work Trump is doing internationally is boosting wealth and prosperity domestically.

People will fully realize this in 2026. https://t.co/RYjdvKSm9e

— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) December 9, 2025