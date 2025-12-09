HARD TIMES FOR THE NARRATIVE:
Turning: New Trump Approval polling
Harvard Harris +5
Daily Mail +2
Rasmussen +1
Economist YouGov +1
RCP Aggregate +1.4 Disapproval drops 3
Down again, going down every day:
AAA: National average gas prices
Current Avg. $2.945
Week Ago Avg.$2.998
Highest $5.0166 14/22
This is the point I have been making and many are glossing over.
The work Trump is doing internationally is boosting wealth and prosperity domestically.
People will fully realize this in 2026. https://t.co/RYjdvKSm9e
