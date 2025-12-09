PEOPLE: WHY IS SCIENCE SO MUCH LESS RESPECTED NOW?

“Science” in Nature: Crip guts, stomas, and the violence of ‘returning to normal’: a feminist queer crip approach to the gut.

Related:

Hmmmm …. Could it be the fault, in large part, of scientists?

“ Nearly three-quarters of biomedical researchers think there is a reproducibility crisis in science, according to a survey published in November”

https://t.co/qeduJK8dUL https://t.co/9oC0rSXHJy pic.twitter.com/sIdy0H6tsO

— Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) December 9, 2025