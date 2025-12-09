WELL, IT’S BEEN A CATASTROPHE IF THAT’S WHAT YOU MEAN: Tony Blair’s ‘New Britain’ Hasn’t Worked Out So Well. “Chamberlain at least understood that Germany presented a serious threat to Great Britain. While his negotiations with Hitler and appeasement caused serious harm, he didn’t actually surrender England to Germany. He reversed course within fewer than two years of his attempts to reconcile with Germany and began rearming Britain, and declared war after Hitler’s invasion of Poland. Tony Blair, on the other hand, consciously chose to destroy his country and replace it with what he called “Global Britain.” He may have begun the process of surrendering the country to a mass of hostile migrants. Blair originally describes his vision as ‘New Britain,’ and upon leaving office, his focus is stated more clearly as ‘global,’ which describes his policies as PM just as well.”

