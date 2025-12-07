HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Lawmakers demand changes at U. Oklahoma after student’s Bible essay got a zero: Oklahomans are ‘fed up’ with bias against conservatives and Christians in higher ed, senator says. I said for decades that higher education could not forever set itself openly against the society it demanded support from. The chickens are coming home to roost.
