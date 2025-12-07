SORRY, EUROPE, YOU’RE GOING TO BE MOCKED AND BELITTLED BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT:
Indeed 🤣
So many politicians in Europe who are traitors to their own people. https://t.co/OjP4C0Unwo
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2025
SORRY, EUROPE, YOU’RE GOING TO BE MOCKED AND BELITTLED BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT:
Indeed 🤣
So many politicians in Europe who are traitors to their own people. https://t.co/OjP4C0Unwo
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.