CHANGE: The Giant Awakes: The Worldwide Left Is Losing Its Grip. “Our future, as (legal) voters catch on to the disaster that is our drift into collectivism, is now no longer a longish line of five -year plans dictated and mismanaged by the leftist elite. Invariably those wet dreams were shown by experience to be almost universally destabilizing, to the point where I have often wondered in my writings if that destabilization was the only goal. The voters, who for the last 100 years or so have been far more conservative than anything either American party has coughed up, recognized the real problem long before those party establishments did.”