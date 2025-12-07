MORE SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH FALSIFICATION: There’s a old joke about looking for your lost keys in the dark near the lamppost because that’s where the light is. In this case it seems that BioNtech deliberately sabotaged one lamp so regulators would look under the other one and, amazingly, find nothing. Now if you shine a spotlight near the sabotaged lamppost all kinds of interesting things appear: Layman’s description of RNA:DNA hybrids. An intentional game of “Hide the Ball”.