I’LL POINT OUT MOST OF AVI LOEB’S OPINIONS HAVE BEEN MISREPRESENTED: A Mysterious Cosmic Visitor. There has been a lot of wild speculation about a celestial body moving through our solar system called 3i/ATLAS. Could it be a space craft? Is it broadcasting messages? Here is a factual look.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.