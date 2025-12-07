AW. THE “NON-PROFIT” ECONOMY IS SHRINKING: The Invisible Job Crisis: America’s Third-Largest Employer Is Hemorrhaging Talent.
I guess it’s “your USAID dollars finally not at work.”
