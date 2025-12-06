I REALIZE YOU WILL FIND THIS HARD TO BELIEVE* … Labour lies about assisted suicide neutrality, leaked policy document reveals.
*If you have completely ignored politics in Britain for the last fifty** years or so.
** At least
