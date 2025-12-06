IT WAS A SUICIDE: 2025: The Year Late-Night TV Collapsed. Except for Greg Gutfeld.
Related (From Ed): The movies had an awfully suicidal year as well:
IT WAS A SUICIDE: 2025: The Year Late-Night TV Collapsed. Except for Greg Gutfeld.
Related (From Ed): The movies had an awfully suicidal year as well:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.