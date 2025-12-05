OFT EVIL WILL SHALL EVIL MAR:
The EU woke Stasi commissars are about to understand the full meaning of the “Streisand Effect” https://t.co/2XgsSzwJ7z
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2025
OFT EVIL WILL SHALL EVIL MAR:
The EU woke Stasi commissars are about to understand the full meaning of the “Streisand Effect” https://t.co/2XgsSzwJ7z
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.