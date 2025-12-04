WEIRD THAT THE FBI COULDN’T FIND THIS GUY WHOSE EXISTENCE WAS A FATAL BLOW TO THE NARRATIVE:

The January 6th pipe bomber terrorist was… – a young black guy

– radical anti-Trump activist

– sued Trump & ICE & DHS

– extreme racial justice advocate

– works at his family bail bonds company that frees criminal aliens from ICE custody Yeah, this explains exactly why the FBI… pic.twitter.com/qfA5E59atg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2025

Related (From Ed): CNN’s Jake Tapper Identifies Pipe Bomb Suspect as ‘White Man’ Before Airing Photo Showing Otherwise.