ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION: Trump case was a steaming mess, but a lost opportunity for justice.. “In the end, Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor who got stuck with the case nobody wanted, smothered it with a pillow and tossed it in the dustbin of history.”

There’s still an opportunity for justice, in prosecuting the people who brought this politicized mess and profited financially off doing so.

Reader John Steakley adds:

Let’s be specific: The only people who want this political debacle and miscarriage of justice to be memory-holed into the “dustbin of history” are the very people who started it, fueled it, advertised it, amplified it, promoted it, and campaigned on it. And that includes the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The rest of us want it remembered forever as Democrat modus operandi.

Indeed.