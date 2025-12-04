THAT’S NOT GOOD: University of Delaware student arrested, police say he had machine gun and a plan to attack campus. “Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested Nov. 24 after New Castle County Police officers found him parked illegally in Canby Park West late at night. Officers stopped his vehicle and, after he resisted arrest, searched the car. Inside, they found a modified Glock handgun with a high-capacity magazine, body armor, and a notebook laying out plans for potential attacks and how to avoid law enforcement detection.” He was talking about “martyrdom.”