FROM CEDAR BEGLEY (CEDAR SANDERSON): Wonderland: Follow the White Rabbit to Murder.

A white rabbit. A discarded gun. A detective who won’t stop digging.

When Detective Shelby Carroll follows a mysterious white rabbit to a suburban hit-and-run, she uncovers more than a simple crime. A mummified body in a red velvet room. Cryptic messages about a “Red Queen.” Neighborhood cameras watching every move. As cold cases collide with fresh murders, Shelby races through a twisted Wonderland of extortion, surveillance, and organized crime. Someone wants her silenced permanently. In this gripping police procedural, one detective must dethrone a ruthless crime boss before she becomes the next victim.

Perfect for fans of gritty female detectives, hard-boiled mysteries, and Alice in Wonderland thrillers.