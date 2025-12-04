AS WITH ANNULLING MARRIAGES THE IDEA OF REVOKING CITIZENSHIP MAKES ME VERY UNEASY: Your recent proclamation that “Somali Americans are here to stay” is a mendacious assertion, a fabrication woven from the threads of delusion and despair. It is a lie, plain and simple, and one that will not withstand the relentless march of truth and justice.

But as with annulling marriages, it all hinges on a vow taken, and whether or not people took it in good faith. We know Ilhan (“bro fo) Omar didn’t. Nor did many of her compatriots. And people who become citizens by fraud and never intend to assimilate didn’t do what they promised to. (Forsaking all other loyalties and allegiances.) No, I don’t actually care if our benighted government thinks we can have dual citizenship. That’s not in the oath. It’s like your husband approving of adultery. It’s still adultery. And if you intended to continue sleeping around, you didn’t swear the oath in good faith. Much less when like Ilhan you say your real citizenship is where you came from!

Link for those who lack x.