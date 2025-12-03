HOW MANY FAKE OBAMACARE RECIPIENTS ARE THERE? Government Accounting Office (GAO) investigators planted two dozen fake Obamacare beneficiaries two years ago and as of yesterday’s report, the feds running the program have only uncovered two.

But wait! There’s more. A lot more. Like 190,000 cases in which it appeared somebody — bureaucrats, brokers, agents? — made unauthorized changes to individuals’ healthcare insurance policies. And then there’s the 97,000 cases in which individual beneficiaries’ Social Security numbers (SSNs) and tax filings don’t lineup, suggesting fake SSNs.