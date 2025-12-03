CDR SALAMANDER: Can Maritime Power Recapture San Francisco Bay? “From top to bottom, San Francisco Bay used to be covered thickly with naval bases, shipyards and everything else you would expect from a world dominating naval power. However due to a political climate hostile to both the military and industry, grasping developers, and the domination of green-eyeshade accountants over strategists and national-security-minded people, as we see a challenge on the other side of the Pacific not seen since Imperial Japan, the bay’s once potent military ecosystem is almost completely abandoned and derelict like some forgotten remains of a once great empire—which they might be. . . . Yes, to all the problems, but the requirement remains. If you can’t refurbish, claw back, restart, reclaim, or otherwise take back what the Jesus Jones Era took away—what do you do? Is all lost? No, not really.