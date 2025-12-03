YOU SAY YOU WANT A REVOLUTION: Everywhere you look every day there seems to be a new political scandal and if only half of them are based on fact, then the country is in deep trouble.

Writing in the American Spectator, Republican strategist and former U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Donald Devine argues the scandal-ridden political scene reflects the more general relativization of ethics.

Along with the corruption has come the parallel explosion of the unaccountable super-regulatory federal bureaucracy and political uniparty that knows nothing about limited government, as the Founders understood the term:

“The real solution today is to go back to the Founders and limit what the national government does. Government today basically influences every major business and social act. As long as this is so, there will be deals and favoritism and power.

“The only solution is the Founders’ one, for the government to do less, which will result in better decentralized government decisions and their greater moral consistency. One might start with the Constitution’s Article 1, Section 8.”

Leader Thune, Speaker Johnson, are you listening?