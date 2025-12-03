‘SUE-AND-SETTLE’ HONEYPOT FOR LEFT LAWYERS EXPOSED: Such a deal! Sue EPA on behalf of the Sierra Club or one of its radical enviro competitors, EPA agrees to do whatever policy or regulatory change Sierra Club demands in return for settlement, Congress has nothing to say in the process, and, oh yes, taxpayers cover your legal fees.
