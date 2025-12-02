PEOPLE ARE CALLING THE TN-7 RACE FOR MATT VAN EPPS, but Aftyn Behn was in the lead for a while and it’s still closer than it should have been. With her views and history she should be in the single digits.
PEOPLE ARE CALLING THE TN-7 RACE FOR MATT VAN EPPS, but Aftyn Behn was in the lead for a while and it’s still closer than it should have been. With her views and history she should be in the single digits.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.