WELL-KNOWN: Childhood instability accelerates women’s sexual strategies, study suggests. “Faster strategies align with earlier sexual debut, more short-term mating, more lifetime partners, and more offspring at younger ages. Slower strategies align with later sexual debut, safer reproductive behavior such as monogamy and contraceptive use, fewer lifetime partners, and greater parental investment.”
