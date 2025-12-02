K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE:

Like many parents, my wife and I remember the early 2020s as a time when schools descended into hyperpoliticized groupthink. We also learned that the frustrating on-again-off-again COVID shutdowns offered a silver lining — they gave us the opportunity to compare school with homeschool. Or at least our first attempts at it.

Even the frustrating period of “virtual learning” came with some upside. Parents got to peer inside schools, often for the first time. When my wife and I peered inside, we didn’t like what we saw. We’ve been a homeschool family ever since.