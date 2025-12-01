CHRISTIAN COMPUTER PROF AT MIT? No, that can’t possibly be true … can it? I mean the founder of MIT Media Lab’s Affective Computing Research Group is a follower of Jesus Christ? Well, check it out for yourself as she explains the how and why and when on HillFaith. Something is up in America, folks.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.