JOHN LUCAS: The Insurrectionist Democrats Endanger the Troops with Their Incompetent and Dangerous Legal Advice.

Many Democrats and their media allies have tried to scare service members into submission by threatening to prosecute them for war crimes when the Dems regain the power they crave, if they obey orders of which the Dem disapprove.

Democratic members of the Senate judiciary committee sent a letter to Attorney General Bondi claiming that those participating in military strikes against drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean may be guilty of “premeditated murder.” CNN echoed that, with threatening allusions to the Nuremberg war crimes trials. . . .

The Gang of 6’s carefully choreographed video builds on those threats, especially with their emphasis to service members that, “You MUST refuse!” and “Right now!”

But with their over-simplistic legal advice about disobeying orders, these esteemed public servants put well-intentioned service members at great risk. And they doubtlessly know of the risk they are inducing. But they are willing to sacrifice some pawns if they can bring down the king.