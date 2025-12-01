WATCHDOG EXPOSED BIDEN’S AFGHAN IMMIGRANT FAILURE IN 2022: Richard Pollock devotes his latest Substack contribution to the 2022 report by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector-General (IG) that left no doubt the Biden administration’s “screening” of Afghan refugees following the U.S. withdrawal was a sick joke.

Among so much else, consider just this damning paragraph from the IG:

“CBP’s Concept of Operations for Operation Allies Refugees allowed its officers to admit or parole evacuees into the country without presenting proper identification documents at a POE (Point of Entry) if they had no derogatory information. However, during the audit, when we requested a list of individuals admitted or paroled without proper identification, CBP officials responded that they did not maintain such a list.”

As Glenn says, just keep scrolling.