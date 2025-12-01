GET GOVERNMENT OUT OF THE CHARITY BUSINESS AND LOWER TAXES: More importantly, make it socially acceptable for women to stay home and raise their own kids. Weirdly, that huge cost of having your child raised by strangers goes away. As does buying premade food and all the other stuff. Impossible you say? Well, we somehow managed and kept up with our two-income families. And we only made the kind of money they talk about for one brief, shining year. Escape Velocity: Why America’s 1963 Poverty Math Is Broken.